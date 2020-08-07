Day & Ross Expands Dedicated Services in US with New Cincinnati Distribution Center

HARTLAND, NB, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Day & Ross announced further expansion of its operational footprint for Dedicated services in the US with the opening of a distribution center in Cincinnati, OH. More than 175 employees, dock workers and drivers will be based out of this 100,000 square foot facility. This facility will service newly awarded dedicated volume and will be the basis for continued expansion of dedicated services in this region.

In recent years, Day & Ross has expanded its Dedicated services in the US, including the December 2019 opening of a new facility for Dedicated operations in Minnesota. This operation is providing last-mile deliveries to over 200 locations per day. The company has also grown through acquisitions, including recent additions in Pennsylvania and in Michigan.

"We are excited to welcome all of these new employees to our growing team in the US, and have the ability to continue strengthening our North American Dedicated network to support our clients," said Shawn McMahon, Chief Operating Officer. "These expansions are key steps in our growth strategy in North America."

As a major player in the Dedicated services, Day & Ross was recently named a General Motors Global Supplier of the Year during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

"We're proud to be recognized as a GM Supplier of the Year for the fourth year in a row and to be part of the top 1% of GM Suppliers globally" said McMahon. "As a company, we're committed to adding value for our customers and finding innovative ways to meet their needs and help them succeed. We're grateful for our ongoing partnership with GM and honored to be counted among the deserving recipients of this prestigious award."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods in 1966. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.

For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation in 2018 and 2019. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. dayross.com

