David Sharpe Files Notice of Appeal in Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal Case Citing Charter Violations, Regulatory Overreach, and Procedural Unfairness

TORONTO, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - David Sharpe, a First Nations economic leader, has filed a Notice of Appeal in the Divisional Court, challenging the Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal decision against him. The appeal raises significant legal and constitutional concerns, including abuse of process, breaches of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and unlawful public disclosure of compelled testimony.

Mr. Sharpe, former CEO of Bridging Finance Inc. and past Chair of the First Nations University of Canada, did not participate in the hearing before the Tribunal. He took this position following the summary dismissal of his motion to stay proceedings, despite the previous determination by the Tribunal that OSC staff had unlawfully disclosed his confidential compelled evidence.

The Notice of Appeal, filed on July 17, also challenges the constitutionality of section 17(6) of the Securities Act, a provision retroactively introduced after the unlawful disclosures to expand OSC powers.

Mr. Sharpe's counsel, Brian Greenspan commented that:

"The appeal engages every Canadian's right to protection from abuse of state power. When an agency such as the OSC violates its own statute and no remedy is provided, confidence in the fairness of regulatory justice is undermined."

