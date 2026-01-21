David Hope Joins Heylist as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Heylist , the influencer marketing platform helping brands activate small creators at scale, is proud to announce the appointment of David Hope as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This key hire comes at a pivotal time for Heylist, as adoption of its platform continues to accelerate among brands navigating the fast-growing creator economy, which is projected to surpass $35 billion in North America by 2025.

David Hope (CNW Group/Heylist)

"Welcoming a leader like David to Heylist at such a critical stage of our growth is an incredible opportunity," says Vicky Boudreau, CEO and co-founder of Heylist. "His experience across different phases of growth in tech companies, his sharp business acumen, and his hands-on leadership style make him a strategic addition to our team."

David brings over 15 years of experience in business development, go-to-market strategy, and revenue growth within leading tech companies. He joined Chronogolf in 2014, playing a key role in scaling the business until its acquisition by Lightspeed Commerce in 2019.

Following the acquisition, David held several executive roles at Lightspeed, including Vice President and General Manager. He led the golf business unit, where he helped drive a tenfold increase in annual revenue while building out global sales and operations teams.

At Heylist, David will be responsible for driving the company's global revenue strategy, streamlining commercial operations, and supporting expansion into new and emerging markets.

"The creator economy is undergoing a massive transformation, and Heylist is uniquely positioned to help brands achieve more authentic customer acquisition through creators," says David Hope. "The clarity of vision and the caliber of the team made this an easy decision. I'm excited to help accelerate growth and elevate this category to a broader audience."

Before his time at Chronogolf and Lightspeed, David held key roles at Bell, Rogers, Microsoft, and TELUS, gaining deep expertise in B2B sales, strategic partnerships, and market development.

About Heylist

Heylist is an influencer marketing platform built for nano-creators. It empowers brands and agencies to launch, manage, and scale authentic, high-performing, and measurable influencer campaigns.

SOURCE Heylist

Source: Emely Elizabeth Rodriguez, [email protected], 514-743-6687