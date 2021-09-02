TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit to be held virtually on September 9, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. (EST).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media contact: Fiona McLean, Financial Communications, [email protected], 437-778-3506

