Datamatics Business Solutions Named Among the 2026 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL), a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company, has been named among the 2026 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, a prestigious recognition by the Best Practice Institute (BPI).

The recognition is based on validated employee sentiment and reflects how employees experience their workplace across key dimensions including trust, respect, collaboration, values alignment, and achievement.

For DBSL, this recognition reinforces its long-standing belief that business success begins with people. By fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation, the company continues to attract and retain exceptional talent that delivers measurable value to clients across industries and geographies.

Kartik Nagarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd., said:

"Being recognized among the 2026 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is a proud milestone for DBSL. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the experiences and sentiments of our people. We have always believed that when our people succeed, our clients succeed."

Loly Vadassery, Chief Human Resources Officer, Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd., said:

"At DBSL, our people-first approach is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to creating an environment where every individual feels respected, supported, and empowered to learn, grow, and perform at their best. This recognition reflects the culture our people have helped shape and continue to strengthen every day."

The 2026 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®rankings are independently conducted by the Best Practice Institute (BPI) using its proprietary Love of Workplace Index®, a sentiment-based methodology that measures how employees truly experience their workplace.

For more details visit - www.datamaticsbpm.com

About Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.

Datamatics Business Solutions is a global Business Process Management (BPM) company delivering technology-led, AI-enabled managed services that help organizations improve operational performance, scale efficiently, and drive measurable business outcomes. Established in 1982 as part of the Datamatics Group, the company draws on five decades of operational expertise serving clients across global markets.

Its capabilities span B2B Data, Demand Generation, Marketing Services, Market Research & Business Intelligence, CPA Outsourcing, and Finance & Accounting (F&A) Outsourcing. With operations across the US, UK, and global markets, Datamatics Business Solutions combines domain expertise and technology-enabled delivery to help enterprises achieve scalable business outcomes.

SOURCE Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd

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