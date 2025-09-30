Databricks Announces Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity

The only unified platform for AI agent systems, enabling more accurate, real-time response against AI-driven threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today launched Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity to help organizations defend against modern and AI-driven threats with more accuracy, stronger governance and greater flexibility. Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity seamlessly integrates with enterprises' existing security stacks, unifying all data and leveraging an open partner ecosystem so security teams can fully harness the power of AI -- spotting risks earlier, understanding the full context of an attack and responding with greater speed. Building on this foundation, Databricks Agent Bricks enables enterprises to build AI apps and agents that not only accurately analyze their data but also take safely-governed actions across every step of the security workflow.

Data fragmentation forces risky tradeoffs for security teams

Cyberattacks are becoming more advanced and widespread as attackers adopt AI. At the same time, many organizations struggle to use AI to respond effectively because of generic models and fragmented data, leading to slower responses, limited visibility and overall higher risk. Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity solves these challenges for customers and provides real-time intelligence with broad visibility and rich context about the organization, built on Databricks' Lakehouse architecture. This enables security teams to detect hidden threats and respond quickly and effectively to increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity: Unified, AI-driven threat intelligence in real time

Use AI agents for security at scale with Agent Bricks: Agent Bricks allows security teams to build and deploy production-ready AI agents with greater speed, accuracy and precision in handling threats.

Agent Bricks allows security teams to build and deploy production-ready AI agents with greater speed, accuracy and precision in handling threats. Conversational security and insights for everyone : With intuitive dashboards, AI-powered natural language search and real-time analytics, Databricks provides security experts and non-technical leaders alike with instant security insights to address emerging threats.

: With intuitive dashboards, AI-powered natural language search and real-time analytics, Databricks provides security experts and non-technical leaders alike with instant security insights to address emerging threats. Unify your security data foundation: Databricks' industry-leading Lakehouse architecture pulls together enterprise data across every system for the most comprehensive view of the attack surface, free from legacy SIEM limitations and vendor lock-in.

"With Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity, Databricks is making data and AI every organization's strongest defense strategy," said Omar Khawaja, VP of Security and Field CISO at Databricks. "Security teams can now gain a more accurate, governed and flexible approach to building AI agents that proactively combat today's modern and AI-based threats."

Empowering cybersecurity teams

Leading customers have already transformed their security operations with Data Intelligence for Cybersecurity, reporting significant gains in detection speed, threat investigation and cost reduction:

Arctic Wolf operates one of the largest data platforms in cybersecurity, processing over 8 trillion security events weekly while rapidly advancing AI-driven innovation to protect customers against current and evolving threats.

operates one of the largest data platforms in cybersecurity, processing over 8 trillion security events weekly while rapidly advancing AI-driven innovation to protect customers against current and evolving threats. Barracuda Networks transformed its detection engineering, with Databricks enabling a 75% reduction in daily processing and storage costs, real-time alerting in under 5 minutes, and empowering engineers to innovate on new threats instead of managing infrastructure.

transformed its detection engineering, with Databricks enabling a 75% reduction in daily processing and storage costs, real-time alerting in under 5 minutes, and empowering engineers to innovate on new threats instead of managing infrastructure. Palo Alto Networks unified fragmented security data and accelerated AI-powered threat detection features by 3x, resulting in reduced operational costs and real-time security insights across its global cloud ecosystem.

unified fragmented security data and accelerated AI-powered threat detection features by 3x, resulting in reduced operational costs and real-time security insights across its global cloud ecosystem. SAP Enterprise Cloud Services processes threats faster than ever, reducing engineering time by 80% and increasing rule deployment speed over 5x – resulting in gains in speed, visibility, cost savings and full control over its data.

Databricks' partner ecosystem

With this release, Databricks is also introducing partner integrations with leading providers, including Abnormal AI, Accenture Federal, ActiveFence, Alpha Level, Arctic Wolf, BigID, DataBahn, DataNimbus, Deloitte, Entrada, Obsidian Security, Panther, PointGuard AI, Rearc, SPLX, Theom, Varonis, and ziggiz, extending the power of Databricks and helping customers drive unified, measurable outcomes in their cybersecurity defense strategies.

"We're accelerating integration with partners like Databricks to help co-engineer new standards for federal cybersecurity and secure AI. The fusion of Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform with our deep federal expertise, delivers an advantage for cyber defenders. This is how we modernize at the speed of AI and win the data war in the federal space." - Amanda Satterwhite, Cyber Practice Lead at Accenture Federal Services

"Cybersecurity is increasingly a data challenge, shaped by the scale, speed, and diversity of telemetry across modern environments. The Aurora Platform processes over 8 trillion security events each week, and Databricks is part of the foundation that allows us to unify and analyze this data in real time-- enabling Arctic Wolf to scale the platform, accelerate AI innovation, and expand our AI-powered SOC to deliver faster threat detection, more reliable protection, and outcomes that security teams can trust." – Dan Schiappa, President, Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf

"Enterprises are at a crossroads where cybersecurity must keep pace with the speed of evolving threats. Partnering with Databricks demonstrates what's possible when AI-native pipelines converge with a modern data intelligence platform. This is not just an integration--it's the blueprint for the next era of security operations. We see security data not as something to simply store, but as a strategic resource to harness--unlocking real-time insights that drive faster, smarter decisions." - Aditya Sundararam, Chief Product Officer at DataBahn

"It's critical for businesses to integrate advanced data intelligence into cybersecurity strategies. Our alliance with Databricks helps enable organizations to fully utilize AI-driven insights, helping them transform their security operations to meet the challenges of today's digital landscape. Together, we are paving the way for a more secure and resilient future." – Adnan Amjad, US Cyber leader at Deloitte

"Every organization has unique security needs and data architectures. This partnership with Databricks gives our customers unprecedented choice and flexibility--whether you're cloud-native or hybrid, we're meeting you where you are and giving you the tools to scale security operations on your terms." - William Lowe, CEO at Panther

"Securing the massive datasets that fuel AI is a challenge and a necessity. Organizations rely on Databricks for scalable analytics and Varonis to continuously discover, classify, and protect sensitive data. With our integration, we have streamlined access governance and real-time threat detection across the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Companies can gain end-to-end visibility and proactive data security for their critical business data with Varonis and Databricks." -- David Bass, EVP of Engineering and CTO at Varonis.

