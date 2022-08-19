DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION COMPLETES FIRST TRANCHE CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated June 20, 2022 and August 9, 2022, it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, consisting of 18,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $370,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on December 20, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Kim Oishi and Robert Craig, insiders of the Company, subscribed for 2,000,000 Units ($40,000) and 1,750,000 Units ($35,000) respectively, under the Offering (the "Insider Subscriptions"). The Insider Subscriptions constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Subscriptions.

The Company has paid to certain eligible finders a cash commission (the "Finder's Fees") in the aggregate amount of $16,400 on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company expects to close a second tranche in the coming weeks.

In addition, an aggregate of 840,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), were issued to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Datable Technology Corporation

DTC has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM³ – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information about the Company, please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Datable Technology Corporation: Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]