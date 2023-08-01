DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTC Pink: TTMZF) ("Datable" or the "Company") announces that Roland Sartorius has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary effective July 31, 2023.

Following Mr. Sartorius's resignation, Mr. Kim Oishi, who currently serves as the Company's Chairman, assumed the role of Interim CFO and Interim Corporate Secretary while the Company searches for a suitable replacement. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sartorius for his services and contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

