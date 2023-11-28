DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q3 2023 AND UPDATE FOR YEAR-TO-DATE 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTC Pink: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable" or "DTC"), the developer of a proprietary, SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform called PLATFORM3, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023").

For the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 , the Company achieved the following milestones:

Total operating expenses decreased by 48% and 40% for the nine-month and three-month periods, respectively, mainly due to the implementation of cost-cutting and improved operational efficiencies, resulting in a 57% reduction of net loss to $1,378,833 for the nine-month period and a 53% reduction of net loss to $494,094 for the three-month period, compared to the same periods in 2022.





Revenue decreased by 26% to $1,787,294 and by 36% to $431,048 for the nine-month and three-month periods compared to the same periods in 2022, respectively, partially offset by strong increases in gross margin as a percentage of sales such that total gross margin decreased by 9% and less than 1% for the nine-month and three-month periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022. The revenue decreases were partly due to the reduced sales and marketing resources deployed in 2023.

The Company is also pleased to provide the following 2023 updates:

The Company made progress on reaching a definitive agreement with LMSG pursuant to the letter of intent signed June 15, 2023 (see press release dated June 16, 2023 ), such that the deadline of July 31, 2023 was waived by mutual agreement. LMSG has agreed to provide bridge loans to Datable as the parties work to reach a definitive agreement such the transaction can close before December 31, 2023 . In addition to finalizing the terms of the agreement and conducting mutual due diligence, LMSG and Datable have been working to integrate Datable's products and services into the LMSG offering, and exploring ways for Datable to monetize PLATFORM 3 , that do not conflict with the business that LMSG is acquiring from Datable.





, compared to the same period in 2022. As of the date of this news release, Datable has agreements, which together with license agreements signed in prior periods amount to approximately $3.9 million in revenue under contract for 2023 and future periods, of which 60% is expected to be recognized as revenue in 2023. Datable expects gross margin of approximately 50% in 2023, depending on product mix and expected improvements in operational efficiency.

"We have worked with LMSG to restructure our business by reducing costs and focusing on high-margin SaaS licenses such that we are positioned to drive profitable growth under LMSG," said Robert Craig, Datable's CEO. "The final terms of the definitive agreement with LMSG are expected to include a license for Datable use PLATFORM3 in certain sectors that do not conflict with LMSG, so we are exploring ways to monetize our proven enterprise level software platform."

Results of Operations:

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 36% to $431,048, compared with $678,357 in the same period in 2022 due to a reduction in new annual and long-term licenses signed in 2023 and the corresponding reduced sales and marketing activities in line with cost-cutting. DTC's PLATFORM3 product is an integrated suite of digital marketing applications sold as SaaS for short-term promotions or on an annual subscription basis with recurring revenues. Revenue in the current year reflected recognition of revenue from the previous year's contracts and new sales of the PLATFORM3 product offering.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 1% to $240,744, compared to $243,075 in the same period in 2022. Cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 56% to $190,304, compared to $435,282 in the same period in 2022.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 20% to 56%, compared to 36% in the same period in 2022. The 20% increase for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was due to an increased percentage of sales from high margin software-as-a-service products. Gross margin depends on the product mix for the reporting period. Revenues are comprised of a combination of higher margin sales of PLATFORM3, the Company's proprietary Software as a Service product, and reward service combined with some lower margin third party services.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 14% to $283,393, compared to $330,569 in the same period in 2022. The decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was mainly due to a decrease in corporate consultancy fees, professional fees, investor relations and general administration.

Sales and marketing expenses include wages and salaries, consulting fees, travel expenses, and advertising and licenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 47% to $86,373, compared to $163,706 in the same period in 2022. The decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was mainly due to reduction in staff resources and consultants paid in connection with advertising, sales and marketing activities.

Research and development expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 58% to $187,932, compared to $449,341 in the same period in 2022. The decrease in research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was related to the reduction in staff and consulting resources while maintaining the quality enhancement to PLATFORM3. Research and development expense is expected to be significantly lower in 2023 compared to 2022 since the development of the next generation of PLATFORM3 is completed. The enhanced version of PLATFORM3 delivers improved efficiency and reduced implementation cost along with new tools to further monetize first-party consumer data customers.

Net and comprehensive loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by 53% to $494,094, compared to $1,050,634 in the same period in 2022. The decrease in net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was mainly due to the reduction of sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Datable also announces that it has granted 11,275,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to management and board members under the Company's share compensation plan, subject to approval by the TSXV.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

