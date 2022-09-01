DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXTENSION REGARDING CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSX-V: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) ("Datable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved an extension until October 4, 2022 to allow the Company to close the second tranche of its private placement announced on June 20, 2022, August 9, 2022 and August 19, 2022 to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 77,640,456 units at price of $0.02 for gross proceeds of up to $1,552,809.12 pursuant to a discretionary waiver of the $0.05 minimum pricing requirement granted by the Exchange (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") plus one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the second tranche of the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the second tranche of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. The net proceeds from the second tranche of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]