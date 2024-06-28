DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE DATE OF CONSOLIDATION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTC Pink: TTMZF) ("Datable" or the "Company") announces that the Company will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective as of July 3, 2024.

The Company name will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 23803L203 and the new ISIN number will be CA23803L2030 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 22,107,234, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the fractional Share will be cancelled if it is less than one-half (1/2) of a Share, and will be changed to one whole Share if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, if any, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedarplus.ca. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Datable Technology Corp., Kim Oishi, Executive Chairman, (416) 804-9228, [email protected]