DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) ("Datable" or the "Company") announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the related management discussion and analysis, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") were not be filed by the required filing deadline of May 1, 2023 (the "Filing Deadline").

The unforeseen delay was due to the fact that the auditors require additional time to complete their audit.

The Company's staff are working diligently with its auditors and the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Financial Filings by June 12, 2023.

Pursuant to National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") the Company has voluntarily applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company (the "MCTO"). The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed.

All other securityholders will still be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws. Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing default status reports in the form of further press releases every two weeks.

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com.

