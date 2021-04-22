Datable Technology Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement of Convertible Debentures for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,892,000

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated March 31, 2021, it has closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") for total gross proceeds $2,892,000 (the "Offering"). The final tranche of the Offering comprised of Debentures of aggregate principal amount of $1,387,000 closed today.

The Debentures incur interest of 10% per annum, on a semi-annual basis, payable in common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The Debentures mature on April 22, 2024 (the "Maturity Date").

The principal amount of the Debentures is convertible into units (the "Units") of the Company at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date. The conversion price is $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Share and one-half Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of the conversion. After August 23, 2021, the Company will have the right to force the conversion of the Debentures at the conversion price of $0.13 if the Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a volume weighted average trading price of $0.26 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.

All securities issued in connection with the final tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on August 23, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for sales and marketing, product development and for working capital.

The Company paid eligible finders a commission in the aggregate amount of $89,950 on the final tranche of the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Exchange.

In addition, an aggregate of 691,921 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") were issued to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit of the Company (each, a "Finder's Unit") until April 22, 2023. Each Finder Unit will comprise of one Share and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Finder's Unit Warrant"). Each Finder's Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share until August 22, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Datable Technology Corporation, Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]

