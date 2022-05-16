DATABLE SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH GETINTHELOOP MARKETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), the developer of a proprietary, SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform called PLATFORM3, is pleased to announce that it signed a Partnership Agreement (the "Agreement") with GetintheLoop Marketing Ltd. ("GITL") on April 7, 2022 to share revenues resulting from Datable's customers placing offers and activities into the GITL Network. Datable's customers are leading consumer goods companies that own some the world's most valuable brands. Datable will earn 40% of the revenue from offers it brings to the GITL Network.

Under the Agreement, Datable will generate a new revenue stream by amplifying offers from leading brands that license PLATFORM3 on the GITL Network in Canada and the U.S.

"Leading consumer goods companies use PLATFORM3 to connect directly with consumers and reward them for purchasing products and engaging with their brands," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "They allocate significant budget to drive consumers to their offers and have asked us to amplify these efforts. This Partnership provides our customers access to millions of employees in the U.S. who are consumers of their products."

"We are excited to accelerate our launch in the U.S. with Datable granting us access to leading brands that can provide meaningful offers to our audience of 10,000,000 consumers," said Matt Crowell, CEO of GITL. "We see many ways that we can cooperate with Datable to add value to our customers and new revenues for both companies."

GITL brings brick & mortar businesses online and into the phones of nearby customers with their innovative mobile marketing technology. GITL's suite of digital tools makes it easier for merchants to attract and retain consumers with easy-to-access exclusive offers, experiences, and rewards from their favourite brands.

In Canada, GITL has over 5,000 business partners, including locally owned businesses and multi-location merchants, and has a consumer audience of over 1,000,000 consumers, including close to 400,000 registered members. GITL has partnership with BenefitHub, a leading employee lifestyle benefits company with 17,000,000 global members, including over 10,000,000 in the U.S. Under the partnership with BenefitHub GITL has launched in the U.S. and is providing BenefitHub's members access to local offers.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

About GetintheLoop Marketing Ltd.

GetintheLoop is North America's leading shop local community, providing businesses with an easy and effective way to attract and retain local customers. Members join the platform, access exclusive offers, redeem rewards, and discover new local businesses to support. From restaurants and retail to attractions and hotels, there's always something close by to see and do, coast to coast. To learn more, visit www.GetintheLoop.com

