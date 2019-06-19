Datable Signs LOI with Circadian Group to Integrate flexxiNVEST with The Cannabis Investor to Launch flexxiNVEST

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "DTC"), announces that on June 18, 2019 it signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with the Circadian Group ("Circadian") to launch flexxiNVEST, a shareholder loyalty platform. flexxiNVEST enables public companies to establish ongoing digital engagement with shareholders and reward them for supporting the company, while collecting valuable data and feedback.

Under the terms of the LOI, Datable will integrate flexxiNVEST with The Cannabis Investor, Circadian's investor website, under a revenue and profit sharing arrangement. The terms of the revenue share and profit share will be part of a definitive agreement. Datable and Circadian will cooperate to sell shareholder loyalty services to public companies. flexxiNVEST will initially focus on publicly traded companies in the cannabis sector, but can be implemented by public companies in any sector.

"Many large cap public companies have implemented shareholder loyalty programs. We are excited to be launch partners for flexxiNVEST, a mobile digital platform to provide ongoing engagement with shareholders and investors," said Ryan Troup, President of Circadian. "We are confident integrating Datable's PLATFORM³ into The Cannabis Investor because it is a scalable, proven technology that has been battle tested by leading consumer brands, processing millions of purchases and consumer interactions."

"Investor relations is ripe for the next stage of disruption using digital mobile technology to reward shareholders and investors and collect valuable data regarding preferences and demographics. Our business model is opt-in and performance based, generating value for investor members, public companies, Datable shareholders and our partners," said Kim Oishi, Executive Chairman of Datable. "We are very pleased that Circadian, a pioneer in digital investor relations is our launch partner. In 2019, Datable is launching new products and applications leveraging PLATFORM³ to create new sources of revenue."

flexxiNVEST is an investor rewards and loyalty portal designed to encourage investors to engage with publicly traded companies. Investors register to become members of flexxiNVEST to earn rewards for consuming content published by public companies such as press releases, investor presentations, reports, newsletters and corporate videos. Members can also earn valuable rewards for completing tasks such as registering as a shareholder, requesting contact with companies' investor relations, completing surveys, referring friends and sharing content via social media networks (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn).

flexxiNVEST helps publicly traded companies enhance shareholder loyalty, expand investor awareness and build a database of investors and shareholders. In the process, lexxiNVEST captures valuable investor data that can be used to retarget investors with digital advertising.

Members earn reward points for their interactions which can be redeemed for products and services, including those that further support the public company such as discounts on products, site visits, tickets to company events, lunch with the CEO, branded products or for any of the gift cards supported by flexxiNVEST including Walmart, Starbucks and iTunes.

All of the actions and data collection described above can be performed by Datable's proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is now sold to global consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. Datable's customers are leading consumer brands that use PLATFORM³ to reward consumers for purchasing, viewing content, sharing content via social media, referring friends and completing surveys (see datablecorp.com ).

About Datable Technology Corp. (DTC)

DTC has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM³ – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com .

About Circadian Group

As a true pioneer in their field, the firm uses a comprehensive and integrated suite of online "pull" strategies to showcase a client's value proposition and future prospects in an engaging format-- this is in contrast to the traditional sense of the term "IR" where Investor interest is anticipated versus cultivated. Circadian prides itself on working with select small cap companies in the latter stages of early growth, which are working toward a near-term transformational catalyst to bolster an already distinguished track record of uncovering successful companies before Wall Street and the mainstream media.

About The Cannabis Investor (TCI)

The Cannabis Investor is a leading media outlet for Cannabis investment opportunities and breaking industry news. TCI is focused on uncovering paradigm-shifting marijuana stocks and reporting on the evolving cannabis value chain. For more information, visit https://www.thecannabisinvestor.ca/

For additional information about Datable please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Kim Oishi, Executive Chairman, 416-804-9228, koishi@grandrockcapital.com

