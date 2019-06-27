Datable Signs Licensing Agreements To Provide Platform3 For Two Leading Consumer Brands

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "DTC"), a technology company whose core product, PLATFORM3, is an integrated suite of digital marketing applications sold as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), announces that it has signed license agreements to provide its loyalty and rewards solution to two leading consumer brands. These agreements will generate over $169,000 in licensing revenues plus transactions revenues, with all revenues expected to be recognized within the next nine months.

The first agreement was signed pursuant to a Master Service Agreement ("MSA", see press release dated May 17, 2019) with a leading U.S. marketing and promotions agency (the "Agency") who works with large global consumer brands. Under the agreement, the Agency will license PLATFORM3 to host a promotion for one of the world's largest consumer goods companies to reward consumers for making purchases at a leading wholesale club chain across Canada. The Agency is licensing three modules of PLATFORM3 for the promotion: Contests & Promotions, Purchase Receipt Validation and Data Capture & Analytics. In addition, Datable will build a custom Customer Relationship Management (CRM) portal, leveraging PLATFORM3 technology, for the customer to manage all participant interactions.

The second agreement was signed with returning advertising agency and end-customer who have run multiple programs using Datable's PLATFORM3 to incentivize sales for their popular rice brand. The new licensing agreement includes a seven-week gift-with-purchase promotion for the purchase of select packaged rice products. The promotion will begin mid-August and end in October.

"These two agreements, one with a new agency/customer and one with a returning agency/customer are further validation that PLATFORM3 is providing great value for leading consumer brands," said Robert Craig, Datable's CEO. "The first customer under the MSA we signed in May has dozens of global brands, including numerous brands that generate over $1 billion in annual sales that can all benefit from PLATFORM3. We look forward to providing them with a strong ROI, and making them a returning customer."

DTC has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM³ – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

