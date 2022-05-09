DATABLE SIGNS CONTRACTS FOR PLATFORM³

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), the developer of a proprietary, SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform called PLATFORM3, is pleased to announce that it has signed four agreements (the "Agreements") with existing customers for marketing programs to be completed in 2022.

The customers include:

One of the world's largest digital ad agencies, Datable's largest customer in 2021, for two programs on behalf of a Fortune 500 consumer goods company;

A leading Canadian bread brand that has been a customer since 2019; and

A leading bedding company that has been a customer since 2020.

The marketing programs covered by the Agreements are scheduled to be completed in 2022, for approximately $200,000 in licenses and rewards, with gross margin expected to be between 40% and 50%, and with upside from transaction fees and upsells.

"Our largest customer in 2021, one of the world's leading ad agencies, continues to use PLATFORM3 for marketing programs that it designs and implements for Fortune 500 consumer brands," said Robert Craig, Datable's CEO. "Our track record of repeat business with customers that have used our platform over the last several years shows that our technology and team are delivering value in challenging times."

Datable now has over $3.3 million in revenue under contracts for 2022 and future periods, of which over $3 million is expected to be recognized as revenue in 2022. This includes over $2.9 million in contracted revenues and close to $400,000 in expected program fees from customers. Datable expects gross margin to be between 40% and 50% in 2022, depending on product mix.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software-as-a-Service model) and used by some of the world's most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

