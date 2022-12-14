DATABLE ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE INTERESTS IN SHARES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) ("Datable" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,387,000.00 (the "March 2021 Debentures") previously issued on March 31, 2021, and the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,505,000.00 (the "April 2021 Debentures") previously issued on April 23, 2021, the Company will issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") in satisfaction of interest payments on the outstanding March 2021 Debentures and April 2021 Debentures (the "Interest Payments").

The Company will issue an aggregate of 1,509,118 Common Shares at $0.05 per Common Share to holders of the March 2021 Debentures in satisfaction of an aggregate of $75,456.16 in interest payable as of September 30, 2022. The Company will also issue an aggregate of 1,390,792 Common Shares at $0.05 per Common Share to holders of the April 2021 Debentures in satisfaction of an aggregate of $69,540 in interest payable as of October 22, 2022.

Issuance of the Common Shares is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Interest Payment will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds' most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Kim Oishi, Executive Chairman, (416) 804-9228, [email protected]