Datable Announces Integrated Marketing Programs with Two Leading Consumer Goods Companies in Partnership With Dabbl

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), a software company that provides a marketing automation and consumer data platform called PLATFORM3, announces that since launching its partnership with Adjoy, Inc. (DBA Dabbl, "Dabbl", see press release dated October 18, 2021) it has signed agreements with two leading consumer goods companies.

Under the two agreements, both signed in October, 2021, Datable and Dabbl will collaborate to provide a solution that integrates Datable's PLATFORM3 with the Dabbl app. The digital marketing programs set out in the agreements are set to start in late 2021 and run into early 2022 as described below.

The home entertainment division of a leading U.S. based film production and distribution company (the "Movie Customer"), an existing customer of Datable's, will launch a digital marketing program with the goal of adding members to its consumer loyalty program hosted on PLATFORM3. The Movie Customer will provide a budget of US$500,000 to reward new members with movie downloads for registering for their PLATFORM3 powered loyalty program via the Dabbl app. Dabbl will promote the offer to current and new users through a digital consumer program. Datable will earn revenues based on the number of new member registrations.

The Western US based bottling division of a global leader in the distribution of food and beverage products will launch a gift with purchase promotion under which consumers will be rewarded with a digital gift card of a major U.S. retailer for purchasing a qualifying amount of one the world's most popular soda beverages. The program will run exclusively at the major retailer in California and Nevada. This program is a trial program that is expected to generate non-material revenues.

"These two agreements early in our partnership with Dabbl, are consistent with the growing demand from leading consumer goods companies to engage consumers and collect first-party opt-in data. It is encouraging that one of our largest customers is allocating a significant budget for our first collaboration with Dabbl," said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. "The trial with the leading distributor of beverages is an indication that our combined product can shorten sales cycles with major brands. The trial is an opportunity to prove our value proposition and then increase the scope and scale of relationship."

"Datable makes it easy for leading brands to create digital experiences that engage and reward consumers," said Susan O'Neal, CEO of Dabbl. "We're excited to make it easier for our growing audience to discover, engage and share first-party opt-in data with these leading brands."

Dabbl makes it easy and rewarding for consumers to transact directly with multiple brands for their attention, insight, and data. Dabbl's advanced online purchase validation and data capture technology empowers consumers to e-link Dabbl with their favorite retail accounts so they can more easily share their in-store and online purchase data in the U.S. and Canada. Since adding data collection to its suite of solutions earlier this year, Dabbl reports that it has rewarded more than $38MM of US retail sales. According to Dabbl, over 1.3 million consumers have downloaded the Dabbl app, which has facilitated over 200 million consumer engagements with brands, resulting in over $6 million in retail loyalty value delivered. Thanks to an expanding array of consumer-friendly features and a commitment to fostering trust through transparency, Dabbl is rapidly becoming consumers' preferred loyalty app.

Datable empowers global consumer goods companies and agencies to efficiently and directly engage with consumers, and reward consumers for purchasing products and supporting their brands, all while collecting opt-in first-party data, that can be monetized via PLATFORM3. Datable's customers include a growing number of the world's leading consumer goods companies that have large and increasing budgets for digital solutions that enable them to engage directly with consumers based on opt-in first party data.

Datable's proven suite of brand solutions delivered on PLATFORM3, combined with Dabbl's fast-growing audience and consumer-centric solutions for capturing insight and data, make connecting brands with their consumers easier and more rewarding than ever for both brands and their consumers.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

About Dabbl

The Dabbl platform provides a safe, simple, and enjoyable way for consumers and brands to spend time and create value together through shared experiences and data. Since 2017, Dabbl has facilitated more than 200 million consumer engagements and delivered more than $6 million in loyalty value through the Dabbl app and its white-label retail solution. For more information, visit brands.getdabbl.com

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Datable Technology Corp.

For further information: Datable Technology Corp., Robert Craig, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 639-5441, [email protected]

Related Links

www.3tierlogic.com

