Databank IMX to enhance digital transformation and accessible self-service portal solutions through new alliance with Jadu

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Databank IMX , a leading provider of process automation and data solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Jadu , a pioneer in accessible, digital experience management technology. This collaboration is set to transform the way organizations use enterprise content services platforms such as Hyland OnBase, providing accessible, Section 508 compliant self-service through Jadu's advanced content portal and eForms technology and Databank's data management solutions.

Both Jadu and Databank are strategic partners of Hyland Software, a global content services leader. Jadu and Hyland co-developed the 'Hyland Content Portal Powered by Jadu Central', a portal solution that powers digital transformation and self-service to secure documents and data held in OnBase, Hyland's Content Services platform. The solution is compliant to Section 508 and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), which states that all public organizations must comply with web accessibility standards.

"This partnership with Jadu marks a milestone in our journey to deliver comprehensive and inclusive software solutions that deliver return on investment through self-service and automation," said Matt Charlson, CEO at DataBank. "By combining Jadu's expertise in digital experience management with our best-in-class data management solutions, we are poised to offer unparalleled value to our customers. Web accessibility is now a critical need, and together, we will empower organizations to create more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly digital self-service."

Under the new partner agreement, Databank will offer the Hyland Content Portal platform and the wider Jadu Digital Platform, which includes web content management, eForms and self-service case management (CRM). The company will also deliver consulting services and expertise to support customers in digital transformation with the Jadu platform.

"We are thrilled to be working with Databank," said Suraj Kika, Chief Executive Officer at Jadu. "With our combined expertise in delivering digital experience software with accessible self-service, we can provide a quantum leap for large organizations needing to enhance their service delivery through digital services. With Section 508 and ADA compliance for web accessibility now a legal requirement in the public sector, this partnership will deliver massive value to organizations that need to be modern, compliant and efficient."

The partnership with Jadu aligns perfectly with Databank's commitment to offering innovative, customer-centric solutions. Jadu's technology in web experience management, forms and CRM complements Databank's offerings, setting a new standard in digital transformation and accessibility.

About Databank IMX

DataBank, a Kyocera Group Company, is a data activation and process improvement firm partnering with government, healthcare, and private sector clients to improve how they manage and use information through process automation and holistic data solutions. https://www.databankimx.com/

About Jadu

Jadu has over 20 years of experience digitally transforming hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations around the world and is a leading, global provider of accessible digital experience management, specializing in low code CRM, accessible websites and portals, online forms, and customer self-service for the enterprise. Learn more: For more information, please visit Jadu.net , and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter (X) .

