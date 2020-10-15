DashThis' Steady Growth Ranks Them Among Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for a Third Consecutive Year

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- For a third consecutive year, DashThis, a Quebec-based digital marketing company, has positioned itself amongst Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Led by a team of 28 passionate employees, DashThis ranked 174th in Canada's prestigious 2020 Growth list.

"Our team of professionals put their shoulder to the wheel every day to support this steady growth and we are very proud to be among Canada's fastest-growing companies for a third year now," says Philip Boumansour, Partner and CEO of DashThis.

Thriving in a changing environment

DashThis is well-known and respected in the digital marketing industry worldwide for its easy-to-use reporting solution and second-to-none customer service. But their success also greatly lies in being an agile business; the company is easily able to adapt in an ever-changing digital market as well as cope with the disturbances brought about by the recent crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more businesses started turning to digital marketing and DashThis offers them an easy-to-use, accessible solution to track all their campaigns. "With the current shift on a global scale towards digital marketing, the demand for powerful yet easy to use reporting tools will necessarily increase. Since this is exactly what we offer, we're in an extremely strategic position, and we are looking forward to taking DashThis' growth to a whole new level in the upcoming years," says Philip Boumansour, Partner and CEO of DashThis.

About DashThis

Created 10 years ago, DashThis is entirely owned and operated in Quebec City. DashThis' dedicated team of 28 exceptional employees helps over 18,000 users in more than 122 different countries. DashThis' marketing reporting software enables marketers to create outstanding automated reports thanks to its easy-to-use tool and second to none customer support. Users can include data from all their digital marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn, and much more. DashThis is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company, that takes the "service" part of their job as seriously as the "software" part.

About the Growth list

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca

