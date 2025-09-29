DAR GLOBAL PLANS TO LAUNCH TRUMP PLAZA JEDDAH IN SECOND COLLABORATION WITH THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION, FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS OF TRUMP TOWER JEDDAH

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed international luxury real estate developer, has announced its second collaboration in Jeddah with The Trump Organization, and plans to launch Trump Plaza Jeddah. The project represents the second Trump-branded development in Saudi Arabia, following the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah in December 2024.

Strategically located along King Abdulaziz Road in the heart of the city, Trump Plaza Jeddah is valued at over USD 1 billion and will transform the skyline with a world-class mixed use community. The development will include premium residences, serviced apartments, Grade-A office space, and exclusive townhouses. At the center of the masterplan will be a Central Park-inspired green spine, a landscaped park running the length of the development, anchoring the residences and serviced apartments and bringing the essence of Manhattan to Jeddah.

Designed to redefine urban living in Saudi Arabia, Trump Plaza Jeddah integrates living, working, and leisure into one seamless destination. It will feature offices adjacent to serviced apartments and premium residences, creating a community where people can live and work in one place. Thoughtfully designed home offices will be incorporated as an extension of private residences, while a premium retail courtyard and a curated mix of F&B concepts will enrich the lifestyle offering.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: "We are honored to expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia with the Trump Plaza Jeddah. This project embodies our vision of excellence by blending world-class hospitality, modern living, and dynamic business environments. Together with Dar Global, we are creating a destination that will set a new benchmark for prestige and innovation in the Kingdom."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: "Trump Plaza Jeddah is a pioneering concept in Saudi Arabia and one of the most ambitious developments Dar Global has undertaken to date. By combining residential, serviced, and office components with a Central Park-inspired landscape, we are delivering a unique lifestyle destination that reflects both Manhattan's vibrancy and Jeddah's strategic role as a cultural and commercial hub."

Trump Plaza Jeddah will become a defining destination for the Kingdom's evolving real estate landscape, further elevating Jeddah's role as a center for premium living and international investment.

