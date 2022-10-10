Dar Al Arkan and Pagani Automobili give customers a glimpse of the world’s first-ever Pagani-inspired living space

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Dar Al Arkan Global, a leading real estate company, and Italian Hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili, unveiled the first apartment at the magnificent DaVinci tower located in Dubai. The apartment, a residential masterpiece, gave prospective buyers a glimpse into the world's first-ever Pagani-inspired exclusive space as well as the uniqueness of the Da Vinci tower's apartment portfolio.

Reflecting the cornerstone of Horacio Pagani's creative philosophy that combines form and function, all 80 apartments will be adorned with tailored pieces from the line of Pagani branded furniture. This, combined with a blend of high-end marble and wooden flooring dotted with chevron patterns, doors bearing the Pagani emblem, and custom lighting, is nothing short of captivating.

The three-bedroom apartment demonstrates a unique confluence of Italian and contemporary design excellence that is slated to characterise the entire inventory, epitomising Pagani's craftmanship and emphasising the concept of Living Above Luxury.

Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. said: "It is exhilarating to see the Pagani brand essence come to life in the interior and furniture design space, for the first time in the world. This apartment will bear witness to what the DaVinci tower is set to bring to Dubai in the form of one of the world's most sought-after addresses. We are proud of our partnership with Dar Al Arkan, as it marks a key step forward in our long-term growth strategy to further consolidate our positioning as an iconic brand globally."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Al Arkan Global, said: "At Dar Al Arkan, we are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve through our unique approach, and the collaboration with Pagani Automobili is a testament to this. The DaVinci tower is slated to set a new benchmark as a true work of art, and I am confident that the unveiling of the first apartment will further fortify our clientele's trust in our ability to create a life of exclusivity for them."

While Pagani's signature style will be weaved in all corners of the apartments, every room will have a distinct character. From the kitchen to the car simulator room, with its leather padded walls and cockpit-inspired shape, these apartments set a new standard for contemporary living.

