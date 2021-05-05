Danny Ladouceur announced as RSM Canada's regional leader for newly launched Life Sciences industry

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM") – the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce Danny Ladouceur as the regional leader for the newly-launched Life Sciences industry practice group.

With the world's second-highest concentration of bio-tech companies and tenth largest market for pharmaceutical sales, Canada's infrastructure, talent and ready access to key markets helps draw the world's largest life sciences companies to the country. This foundation has quickly turned Canada into a breeding ground for innovation for lifesaving treatment protocols, pharmaceutical drug therapies and medical devices, among other medical R&D.

A partner with the firm, Danny has led RSM Canada's tax credits and incentives practice since early 2019. He has extensive experience at the senior executive level in corporate finance, strategic planning, and advisory services in SR&ED and government grants, including roles as vice president of finance and IT at Signature Vacations, and vice president and chief financial officer at FCI Broadband, a Rogers Communications company.

"We are delighted to have Danny bring his strong leadership portfolio to this exciting new venture for RSM Canada," said Rhonda Klosler, chief operating officer and Toronto office market leader. "The Canadian life sciences sector is more important than ever to Canada's innovation economy, and I'm confident that Danny's strategic focus and track record of driving business growth will be an anchor for the success of this timely industry offering."

In today's fast-paced marketplace and complicated regulatory environment, operating in the life sciences industry can bring a variety of challenges. From the development stage to becoming a commercial organization and capitalizing on tax-efficient strategies, RSM Canada's life sciences professionals will help guide clients with full service offerings, ranging from outsource services, digital transformation, ERP implementation support, IPO and capital market readiness as well as credits & incentives.

About RSM Canada

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

For further information: Media contact: Ben Rose, FleishmanHillard Highroad, W: 416-720-4741, [email protected]

Related Links

https://rsmcanada.com/

