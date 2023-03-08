MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. announced today that Danielle Diaz has been appointed as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Alectra Inc. Ms. Diaz was appointed Interim CFO on October 24, 2002. Her new appointment is effective immediately.

Danielle Diaz appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Alectra Inc. (CNW Group/Alectra Inc)

Danielle has earned Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designations, and currently holds the title of VP, Strategic Support, Treasury and Taxation at Alectra. She joined the utility in 2013, previously working in various strategic finance positions outside of the energy industry.

"During her tenure with Alectra, Danielle has made significant contributions to the financial side of the business and has been a key member of our executive team," said Mr. Bentz. "Danielle was a critical resource in supporting the Alectra merger. She has been instrumental in managing Alectra's financial risk through the delivery of its risk management programs, and has diligently worked to advance the brand with bond holders."

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

