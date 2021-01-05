Dane Creek Capital Corp. Announces the Appointment of Michele Buchignani to its Board of Directors

Appointment reflects the Corporation's continued expansion in western Canada and commitment to supporting women in business.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Warren, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO of Dane Creek Capital Corp. ('the Company' or 'Dane Creek') is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Buchignani to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Buchignani's impressive career spans law, private equity, and corporate governance. A proven business leader with extensive senior-level officer experience, she currently sits on several other corporate boards including TSX Trust Company, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

A graduate of the University of British Columbia and University of Toronto Faculty of Law, Ms. Buchignani is a former Partner of legal firm, Stikeman Elliott, LLP, former Managing Director of CIBC World Markets, and former Director of Teachers Private Capital, a private equity division of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Ms. Buchignani splits her time between Vancouver and Whistler, BC. An avid skier, she also enjoys the company of her German shorthaired pointer, Stella.

'I am delighted that Michele has agreed to join the Dane Creek Board,' said Mr. Warren. 'Her extensive M&A experience, proven success in working with both Canadian and US public and private companies, and detailed understanding of US and Canadian financial, banking and regulatory regimes complements the expertise of our current board members as well as better positions us as we get set to expand our operations more broadly in the companion animal industry'.

Ms. Buchignani joins a board that includes independent directors, Ms. Martha Durdin (Toronto, Ontario) and Mr. Stephen Down (London, England). The remainder of the board is comprised of Mr. Warren and Mr. Glen Tennison, Co-founder, President & CFO of Dane Creek.

'I think it important to add that Michele and Martha make for a formidable team of female directors who will be of great benefit to the large number of female team members we have in senior roles at Dane Creek, said Mr. Warren. 'Their success in mentoring young female entrepreneurs and business leaders will be a significant asset to our organisation going forward'.

To date, more than 80% of the capital deployed by Dane Creek has gone to businesses owned and/or operated by female entrepreneurs and more than 50% of the leadership roles within Dane Creek are occupied by women.

About Dane Creek Capital Corp.

Dane Creek Capital Corp. is a privately held Canadian merchant banking venture dedicated to the pet industry. With over 30 years of experience in the pet industry and an extensive network of industry professionals, we offer valuable financial and management support to up-and-coming companies in the companion animal sector through selective, strategic investments in Canada, the US and the UK. Our investment horizon is long-term taking into account current trends and changes in pet owner demographics with a current focus on opportunities in sustainable and raw pet food products, pet supplements and nutraceuticals, alternative models for veterinary care, pet insurance and biotechnology. To date, we have acquired or invested in 14 pet businesses in North America.

