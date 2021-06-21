Danavation Technologies to Install Digital Smart Labels™ within Petro-Canada in Vegreville, Alberta

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is thrilled to announce that Petro Vegreville, a Petro-Canada franchise located in Vegreville, Alberta, has contracted Danavation to install its Digital Smart LabelsTM within that location. This installation will represent Danavation's second expansion into the gasoline and convenience store segment, following the June 15, 2021 announcement of an installation at the Esso-branded Canadian Gas and Empire Corner and LCBO outlet in York, Ontario. Including the pending Petro Vegreville installation, Danavation will have ten distinct full store installations and 13 pilot locations in place across a multitude of different customers in North America.

With more than 1,500 gas stations and convenience stores under the Petro-Canada banner across Canada, the Petro Vegreville franchise can benefit from the automation of product pricing and promotional strategies as well as providing visual aids for stock count throughout the convenience store. The Vegreville Petro-Canada location is situated in central Alberta, 100 km east of Edmonton, along the well-traveled Highway 16A.

Petro-Canada has been the retail and wholesale marketing brand subsidiary of Suncor Energy (TSX: SU), since August of 2009 when Petro-Canada merged with Suncor Energy. The Petro-Canada brand is used nationwide for upstream operations, except in Newfoundland and Labrador, while Suncor Energy represents the merged corporation. The installation of Danavation's Digital Smart LabelsTM within the Petro-Canada in Vegreville, Alberta is anticipated to be completed prior to their November 1st official opening.

"Our team is very excited to expand further into the gasoline convenience store segment with this upcoming installation at the Petro-Canada in Vegreville. Our Digital Smart LabelsTM will aid in automating prices and inventory management while helping promote in-store deals such as 'Buy One, Get One Free' options," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "With each additional pilot and installation announced by Danavation, we continue to build on our portfolio of customers and support our long-term revenue generating potential."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

