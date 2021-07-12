Danavation Technologies to Install Digital Smart Labels™ into Familiprix Pharmacy Location in Greater Montreal Area

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announced the first installation of our Digital Smart LabelsTM technology for Familiprix Pharmacy ("Familiprix") within the Brossard location just outside of Montreal, Quebec. Familiprix is a Canadian group of independent pharmacies with over 400 locations and more than 6,450 employees across Quebec and New Brunswick generating retail sales of over a billion dollars1. Initially, Danavation will install the Digital Smart LabelsTM at the Brossard Familiprix location. Based on success, there is potential to expand further across additional Familiprix locations in the future.

Familiprix, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020, is the only banner in Quebec that is 100% owned by its pharmacists. Similar to Danavation, Familiprix is an innovative organization with their own prescription software, POS software, mobile applications, digital platforms and distribution centers in Quebec City. As one of the most admired companies in Quebec and among the top 500 most important companies in that province, Familiprix prides themselves on playing a more active support role daily to improve their patients' health2 3.

"We are very excited about this first installation of our Digital Smart LabelsTM in Quebec, and to be partnered with a sizeable, prestigious and independently-owned company like Familiprix," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Management at the Brossard Familiprix location are eager to adopt further automation into their pharmacy, thereby shifting employee time from tedious manual price changes to high-value customer interactions focused on increasing sales and enhancing service."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

________________________________ 1 https://www.familiprix.com/en/pages/press-kit

2 Les Affaires, 2019

3 Reputation Study, Léger, 2019

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076 | [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://danavation.com/

