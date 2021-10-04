Danavation Technologies to Commence Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States of America

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that we have commenced trading on The OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), beginning October 1, 2021 under the symbol "DVNCF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under "DVN".

This U.S. listing will provide Danavation with access to a broader base of U.S. and international retail and institutional investors, ultimately providing investors with increased access to data, transparency and liquidity. Quotes for Danavation's U.S. symbol will be available once the Company's stock commences trading on the OTCQB at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DVNCF/quote. Additionally, Danavation is in the process of completing our application to become DTC eligible in the U.S.

"Danavation is thrilled to reach this milestone of trading on OTCQB. This listing will allow for greater engagement with our U.S. investor base and support our ongoing efforts to increase exposure to U.S. retailers and other organizations who could benefit from deploying our Digital Smart LabelsTM solution," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "We are happy to provide U.S. investors with an easier platform over which to invest in Danavation's shares, while broadening our market reach and continuing to support our future growth and expansion plans."

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., provides companies that are in early and developing stages to be publicly traded in the U.S. to build shareholder value to enhance liquidity and achieve fair valuation. To be eligible for this opportunity, companies must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, pass a bid test and not be in bankruptcy. Key benefits of trading with the OTCQB include receiving efficient market standards with flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, gaining access to current public information that investors need to analyze, gaining the ability to value and trade a security, accessing a large network for greater visibility, and providing investors with a convenient trading experience through their broker or financial advisor of choice.1

____________________________ 1 https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQB%20Fact%20Sheet%20for%20U.S.%20Companies.pdf

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076 | [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://danavation.com/

