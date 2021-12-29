Danavation Technologies Partners with Unoretail to Install Digital Smart Labels™ into Impulsora, Mexico's Largest Distributor of Electrical and Lighting Equipment

Partnership with Unoretail represents Danavation's first entry into Mexico

Full installation of Digital Smart Labels ™ to be completed by end of February 2022 within the first Impulsora location

Stage being set for a full 12-location roll out into a different Impulsora retail store every other month following this initial install

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Unoretail, a marketing and distribution provider of networking and Point-of-Sale systems to retailers in Mexico, to install Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ within a location for Impulsora, Mexico's largest distributor of electrical and lighting equipment. Once this initial installation is complete, which is expected by the end of February 2022, the partnership anticipates rolling out full-store installations to another 12 Impulsora locations.

With a mission to innovate Point-of-Sale transactions through visual solutions, Unoretail's offering aligns seamlessly with Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ technology. Unoretail offers its clients proven expertise across retail design and store layout, and provides furniture, displays, signage and other visual accessories designed to enhance the overall shopping experience. Unoretail has expertise in the design of creative solutions for numerous segments and has successfully transformed convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, pharmacies, other specialty stores, as well as hotels, bars and restaurants. The addition of our Digital Smart Labels™ into Unoretail's portfolio can help further elevate their clients' customer experience while eliminating tedious manual price changes for staff.

A small pilot installation was completed within an initial Impulsora location, and included full integration with their enterprise resource planning system. This next phase is targeting a full-store installation featuring thousands of additional labels being implemented, after which Danavation expects to undertake a full, 12-location roll-out of Digital Smart Labels™ into a different Impulsora store every other month.

"Partnering with Unoretail to supply Impulsora, and the broader Mexico market, with our Digital Smart Labels™ demonstrates the continued execution of our strategy and our ability to help clients around the world overcome the challenges of inaccurate pricing, inefficient label changes and manual processes," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "We are very excited that Unoretail will be showcasing our technology to Impulsora and its customers, as well as having the opportunity to potentially outfit and help automate an expected 12 of their locations across Mexico."

Impulsora began operations in 1954, offering products of low and high voltage electrical equipment and material from the most recognized brands in the electrical and hardware industry, such as 3M, PHILIPS, WD-40, and BURNDY. They have a large and fast-moving inventory with more than 100,000 square metres of warehouse space located throughout Mexico. With 510 employees, Impulsora reported US$129.3 million in sales in 20191.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

