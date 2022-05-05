Danavation Technologies Expands Ontario Presence with Installation of Digital Smart Labels™ into Palma Pasta

Danavation continues to grow within our home province of Ontario with first installation of up to four potential locations

Installation expected to commence at the end of May 2022

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announces the installation of our Digital Smart Labels™ into a Palma Pasta location in Mississauga, which we anticipate will be followed by a full roll-out to an additional three locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") based on success. Installation is expected to begin by the end of May 2022 with plans for the location to be fully operational by mid-June.

Marsilio and Palma Petrucci opened their ﬁrst retail location in 1985 with a dedication to quality and freshness in their pasta and Italian food products. This quickly evolved into a successful family business, which has operated for more than 25 years and today, Palma Pasta's four locations offer a wide range of Italian food products including homemade pastas and sauces. Built on a keen ability to appreciate and understand the changing needs and tastes of consumers, Palma Pasta is poised to benefit from a deployment of Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ as a way to free up staff time from cumbersome manual price changes, and allow staff to spend more personalized time with customers.

"We are thrilled to continue building our presence in the GTA with this installation for the team at Palma Pasta, who are implementing our clean and modern Digital Smart Labels™ and unique PaaS solution at their first of potentially four locations," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Palma Pasta is a strong Canadian banner, and Danavation is thrilled to be working with this new business partner and building a great relationship that benefits Palma Pasta, its customers and the Danavation team."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.