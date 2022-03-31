Danavation Technologies Enters New Market with First Installation of Digital Smart Labels™ for City Cannabis Co. in California

First installation into City Cannabis Co. branded location in southern California now complete and fully operational

Represents a new vertical for Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ with first entry into a retail cannabis dispensary

City Cannabis Co. serves customers in Canada and the U.S. through six locations

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announces the completion of the first installation of our Digital Smart Labels™ into a City Cannabis Co. branded location. This installation marks our first entry into the non-medical retail cannabis market, and one of six locations operating under the City Cannabis Co. brand. Within the recently opened, southern California-based dispensary, management and customers alike benefit from the efficiencies provided by our unique Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution.

In addition to this City-branded U.S. location, City Cannabis Co. operates five stores in Canada, each curated with a team of friendly and highly-trained staff to help guests find the right product for every occasion. Building on the success realized supporting retailers across multiple segments, Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offer an ideal solution for automating City Cannabis Co.'s in-store operations while enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives by eliminating printed paper label use. In addition, our solution helps drive improved margins by increasing staff efficiency and enhancing the consumer experience when perusing products in-store. City Cannabis Co. recognizes the importance of being responsible environmental stewards and the need to reduce its ecological footprint. This sustainability focus aligns well with Danavation's ESG-forward Digital Smart Labels™.

Alex Orantes of City Cannabis Co. said, "Cannabis retailers opening up a new store always have to deal with so many uncertainties around permitting, licensing, and inspections. Because of this, we were in a time crunch the moment we received our state and city approvals. Even though we had to act quickly, we had the entire Danavation team onboard and helping us with what turned out to be one of their fastest setup/activations. They were understanding and helped wherever they could to ensure we were ready for our opening date."

"We are very excited to be entering the retail cannabis market with City Cannabis Co., a company that has set itself apart as a purveyor of fine cannabis goods in a unique, inviting environment. Our shared values of sustainability and embracing the values of the communities we respectively serve are well aligned," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Our clean and modern Digital Smart Labels™ support the aesthetic of City Cannabis Co. stores, and support their efforts to move away from the waste generated by printed paper labels."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

