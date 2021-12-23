Danavation Technologies Continues US Expansion with Installation of Digital Smart Labels™ into Ace Hardware Location in Indiana

First installation of Digital Smart Labels TM into a location in the state of Indiana , further expanding our presence in the US

Owner-branded Ace Hardware location represents Danavation's first installation for a member of the Ace Hardware family

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announced our first installation of our Digital Smart LabelsTM for a location within the Ace Hardware brand umbrella in Indiana. This location represents our first installation in the state of Indiana. We anticipate the installation will commence in early 2022 and be complete by the middle of the year.

Skylar Stevenson, President of Stevenson's Ace Hardware Inc. said, "The Danavation Team has been extremely helpful in finding the best solution for our company. They provided great references, designed custom labels, and worked with Epicor, our POS provider, for seamless pricing updates. The deciding factor for choosing Danavation was their service and ability to set up a test environment before deployment. I feel like I have picked the best partner for our new ESL Tags."

Ace Hardware is a community-minded organization with over 5,000 stores around the world, independently owned and operated by local Ace retail entrepreneurs. Ace stores come in all shapes and sizes based on the needs of each individual neighborhood. From small, urban stores to large rural stores and everything in between, Ace stores offer a wide variety of paint, lawn and garden, tools, local niche services and virtually every item needed to fix, repair and maintain the home. At the location to be outfitted in Indiana, salespeople are committed to ensuring customers benefit from the best service, products and pricing. By leveraging Danavation's Digital Smart LabelsTM and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution, employees' time is optimized through automation while margins are improved by eliminating the risk of improper pricing at the shelf.

"We are very pleased to continue growing our presence in the US, particularly by working with entrepreneurial teams such as those at Ace Hardware who recognize the benefits of Digital Smart LabelsTM for customers, employees, and the store's bottom line," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "We are very pleased to continue showcasing our strength to another hardware retailer in the US, and help free up sales associates' time to focus on assisting customers, enhancing sales and ensuring correct pricing, rather than be bogged down with manual processes to update product pricing."

