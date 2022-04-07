Danavation Technologies Continues Successful U.S. Market Penetration with Two Upcoming Installations of Digital Smart Labels™ into Ace-Branded Hardware Stores

Increasing our presence and reach in the U.S., Danavation secures installations for two independently-owned locations within the Ace Hardware brand umbrella

Once complete, will represent our second installation in California and first installation in South Carolina

Provides further evidence of the success of our ongoing U.S. sales and marketing strategy

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce further expansion into the U.S. market with the Company's first installation of Digital Smart Labels™ in the state of South Carolina, and a second installation in California. Building on our initial installation with an Ace Hardware in Indiana announced in December of 2021, we are very pleased to extend this relationship with two new installations for independently owned Ace Hardware stores.

Our continued success with the Ace Hardware brand is a testament to the value realized by deploying our Digital Smart Labels™ while also demonstrating Danavation's ability to foster trusted relationships across the U.S. Predicated on success of the two installations, there is opportunity for the owners to expand to additional stores within their respective portfolios, which collectively represents a total of four potential locations. We anticipate completing the installations by fall of 2022.

Ace Hardware is a community-minded organization with over 5,000 stores around the world, independently owned and operated by local Ace retail entrepreneurs. Ace stores come in all shapes and sizes based on the needs of each individual neighborhood, from small, urban stores to large rural stores and everything in between. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution are ideal to help automate in-store operations and drive improved margins by enhancing staff efficiency and reducing costs associated with inaccurate shelf pricing.

Bob Heuser, owner of three Ace Hardware branded locations in South Carolina said, "Working with the Danavation team has been efficient and effective. We are extremely pleased with Danavation's ability to design and deliver custom labels, and seamlessly integrate with our POS provider, Epicor. I'm confident this installation will be a game-changer for my customers, staff and bottom line."

"Further expansion into a new market in South Carolina while increasing our footprint in California proves the success of our ongoing U.S. sales efforts. Our ability to attract interest from a variety of retailers and other verticals here in North America and around the world is a testament to the strength of Danavation's underlying business model," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Danavation is very pleased with the success of our ongoing U.S. sales efforts and proud of our team's ability to continue building on existing relationships with retailers operating under the Ace Hardware brand."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076, [email protected]; Investor Relations - United States, Trevor Brucato, Managing Director, RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC, New York, NY & Stamford, CT, [email protected], www.rbmilestone.com; For media relations/management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]