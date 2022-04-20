Danavation Technologies Confirms First Installation of Digital Smart Labels™ into BMR Pro Branded Hardware Store in Ontario

Danavation expands on previous hardware store success with first installation of Digital Smart Labels™ into a BMR Pro branded location in Ontario

Groupe BMR is a significant participant in the hardware retail space with over 300 potential locations across Eastern Canada

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce the Company's first installation of Digital Smart Labels™ into a BMR Pro branded location in Ontario. We anticipate commencing the installation by the end of October 2022 with the location expected to be fully operational shortly thereafter.

This installation further demonstrates the demand for Digital Smart Labels™ in hardware stores where there are a sizeable number of products on the shelves, all of which are subject to regular price fluctuations. Our Digital Smart Labels™ offer an effective, paperless and touch-free way to instantly update product pricing on the shelves.

Groupe BMR inc. is a subsidiary of La Coop fédérée, which regroups close to 300 home renovation centers and hardware stores in Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritime Provinces. In addition to being a wholesaler, Groupe BMR operates 17 corporate stores located mainly in the Greater Montreal region. BMR dealers are cooperatives and independent entrepreneurs who freely choose to associate themselves with Groupe BMR inc. Their expertise in hardware and building materials coupled with their in-depth knowledge of their respective markets allows them to offer consumers and contractors highly personalized service. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution are ideal to help automate in-store operations and drive improved margins by enhancing staff efficiency, eliminating manual price updates and reducing costs associated with inaccurate shelf pricing.

"We are very pleased to see the continued demand for our Digital Smart Labels™ in hardware stores across North America and are looking forward to building on this relationship with Groupe BMR," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Our clean and modern Digital Smart Labels™ and unique PaaS solution can be seamlessly integrated with BMR's other in-store systems to help improve operational efficiencies and ultimately, the bottom line."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

