Danavation Technologies Announces Signing of Preferred Vendor Partnership Agreement with Circle The Wagons

Preferred vendor partnership agreement signed with Circle The Wagons Group Purchasing Organization ("CTW"), a purchasing group for independent retailers

CTW will actively market Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ to their diverse customer base and portfolio of grocery retailers

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE:DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announces that we have signed a preferred vendor agreement with CTW to actively promote our Digital Smart Labels™ and innovative Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution to their expansive and varied clientele. CTW membership includes the Independent Grocers Alliance ("IGA"), which has approximately 1,300 locations, plus another 100 additional retailers who collectively operate approximately 1,000 further locations. With this preferred vendor partnership, Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ and PaaS technology will be actively showcased to all of CTW's customers, positioning us to attract further interest from retailers throughout the US and Canada.

CTW was founded in 2018 as a solution to the limited buying power of independent retailers with regard to "Not For Resale" ("NFR") expense commodities & services. In order to survive in today's competitive landscape, independent retailers must, as they put it, Circle The Wagons! CTW is specifically designed for these businesses and was founded on the essential principles of protecting profitability & viability by delivering lower costs and expenses for NFR services and commodities through the combined purchasing power of the members of CTW.

"We had been hearing from grocers that they wanted to explore electronic shelf labels, a technology that really represents a forward-looking solution for retailers. After vetting some of the top vendors in the industry, we found that Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ were the best solution for independent retailers," says CTW co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill Alford.

Barton Howard, co-founder and Chief Development Officer, adds that offering Digital Smart Labels™ is about more than saving retailers money. "We are looking for opportunities for profit enhancement for our members. With the tight labor market and other constraints retailers are currently facing, we wanted a technology grocers could implement today that addresses what the future of retail will look like."

"We are very excited to have been chosen by Circle The Wagons as their preferred vendor partner to supply electronic shelf displays. We look forward to working with CTW and their confederation of independent retailers in order to showcase the benefits of Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ to their customer base," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "By implementing Danavation's unique solution, businesses can improve operational efficiencies by eliminating cumbersome manual processes to update prices, cut back on non-recyclable paper waste, modernize their locations and free up staff time to focus on assisting customers to enhance sales. We view this partnership as a win for CTW, their clients and Danavation."

Though CTW is not a reseller nor an independent retailer themselves, Danavation will be working in tandem with their team to access a diverse customer base which includes hundreds of brands across the US and Canada. CTW will monitor any potential quality and/or service issues and advocate for Danavation among their other members. They will also actively promote our Digital Smart Labels™ and PaaS solution through a number of marketing strategies including advertisement videos, newsletters, one-on-one calls with owners and more.

About Circle The Wagons

Circle The Wagons Group Purchasing Organization is committed not only to saving independent grocery retailers time and money, but enhancing profits. Founded in 2018, CTW understands that grocery retailers are under more pressure than ever. CTW reduces "not for resale" expenses for independent grocers by finding the best vendors and negotiating with those vendors on behalf of all of our retail members. We also make innovative opportunities available to grocers to increase foot traffic, enhance profitability, and create opportunities for underutilized space. Our expert team has decades of experience in the grocery industry, specifically with cost reduction, purchase evaluation, and loss prevention areas, and work to save independent grocers money and time, while introducing them to the next frontier of grocery retail solutions. Learn more about CTW on our website .

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076 | [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]