Danavation Technologies Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of Digital Smart LabelsTM or micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Emslie, the Company's current Controller, has been appointed as our permanent, full-time Chief Financial Officer, effective July 31, 2021. Mr. Emslie assumes the role from Mr. Rob Suttie, who had been serving in the capacity on a contract basis and who will work with Mr. Emslie to ensure a smooth and seamless transition through the end of July.

Mike Emslie brings more than 20 years of senior finance experience in both the public and private sectors. He has extensive experience in the Business Process Outsourcing industry, servicing clients which include The Ford Motor Company, Office Depot and Wayfair. Mr. Emslie has a strong finance background in reporting, controls, tax, audit and financial management. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President of Finance with St. Joseph Communications, Canada's largest privately owned print, media and communications company. Mike is a CPA, CMA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

"I am very pleased to confirm Mike's appointment as CFO of Danavation, where his financial acumen and past leadership experience will add tremendous value to our team as we continue to grow and increase the number of locations and brands benefiting from the installation of our Digital Smart LabelsTM," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Mike's track record and background in financial management, controls and reporting are well aligned with Danavation's needs. On behalf of Danavation and our Board of Directors, I wish Rob all the best in his future endeavours and have appreciated his support to date."

Mr. Suttie joined Danavation to ensure coverage of the Company's financial duties where his specialization in management advisory services, accounting and financial disclosure aided Danavation during our go-public process. Rob is the current President of Marrelli Support Services Inc., a firm providing accounting, financial reporting and part-time CFO services to Canadian companies.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact: John Ricci President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076, [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]

