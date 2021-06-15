Danavation Technologies Announces Letter of Intent for Digital Smart Labels™ Installation at Esso and LCBO Outlet Location in York, Ontario

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce we have executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the installation of our Digital Smart LabelsTM in the Canadian Gas and Empire Corner location along the Haldimand Hwy 56 in York, Ontario, which includes an Esso gas station with a convenience store and an LCBO outlet. Including this installation, Danavation will have eight distinct full store installations and 13 pilot locations currently in place across numerous different customers in North America.

Not only will Digital Smart LabelsTM be installed within the Esso-branded Canadian Gas and Empire Corner self-service gas station convenience store, but the arrangement also includes installation within the attached LCBO location, adding another store to Danavation's existing LCBO portfolio. The LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) is an Ontario government enterprise and one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol. LCBO locations are found throughout Ontario selling wine, beer and spirits with over 28,000 products in more than 660 retail stores, almost 400 LCBO Convenience Outlets, and approximately 450 grocery stores where LCBO acts as a wholesaler.

"Danavation is thrilled to be working with the Esso-branded Canadian Gas and Empire Corner along with their LCBO attachment to streamline operations, automate processes and eliminate the need for paper labels," said Danavation's CEO, John Ricci. "Our Digital Smart LabelsTM offer a cost-effective solution to quickly, easily and accurately update price and point-of-sale information while alleviating the burden of manual processes."

The installation of Danavation's Digital Smart LabelsTM at the Canadian Gas and Empire Corner and LCBO outlet in York, Ontario is anticipated to begin in the fall 2021.

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

