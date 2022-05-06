Danavation Technologies Announces Installation of Digital Smart Labels™ into Luminate Co Wellness Market in Nova Scotia

This installation of our Digital Smart Labels™ represents Danavation's initial entry into Nova Scotia , further expanding our Eastern Canadian presence and reach

Completion of installation expected end of June 2022

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announces the installation of our Digital Smart Labels™ into Luminate Co Wellness Market ("Luminate Co") in Nova Scotia. We are excited to be expanding throughout Canada, and to have our first installation in Nova Scotia with such an innovative and service-oriented provider, and a group whose vision and values align very well with Danavation's. We anticipate the installation will commence by the end of June 2022 with the location expected to be fully operational shortly thereafter.

Since their inception in 2019, Luminate Co has built an environment of support and trust aimed to support their community in the pursuit of holistic health, delicious foods, and wellness experts. Luminate Co offers an inclusive, person-centred approach which is infused into every nook and cranny under their roof. Operating with a planet-first mentality, Luminate Co recognizes the benefits of Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ as an environmentally friendly and more sustainable solution to reduce paper usage. In addition, our solution is ideal to help automate in-store operations and drive improved margins by enhancing staff efficiency, eliminating manual price updates and reducing costs associated with inaccurate shelf pricing.

"We are very pleased to be working with the team at Luminate Co for our first entry into Nova Scotia, and to be part of a market that emphasizes inclusion and community. Our shared values of sustainability and embracing the communities we respectively serve are well aligned," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Our clean and modern Digital Smart Labels™ and unique Platform-as-a-Service solution can be seamlessly integrated with Luminate Co's other in-store systems to help improve paper reduction efforts, operational efficiencies and ultimately, the bottom line."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

