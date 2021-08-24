Danavation Technologies Announces First Installation of Digital Smart Labels™ at True Value Location in New York State

Initial installation of Digital Smart Labels TM to begin within North Fork True Value location in Jamesport, NY

Completion of installation expected by October 1, 2021

True Value Company is a leading wholesaler of hardline products globally

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announced our first installation of Digital Smart LabelsTM in New York state. The North Fork True Value Hardware ("True Value") location in Jamesport, New York will be outfitted with the Digital Smart LabelsTM, targeted for completion by October 1st, 2021 to coincide with the store's grand re-opening. Based on a successful launch, Danavation sees potential opportunity to expand into other True Value locations across the U.S. in the future.

True Value is one of the world's leading wholesalers of hardline products with a globally recognized brand that has been working with independent retailers for over seven decades. True Value has more than 4,500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, 13 regional distribution centers and approximately 2,500 True Value Associates1. Offering a flexible model that does not require a membership, True Value carries an expansive product set featuring competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and additional services including eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University.

"We are very excited to build on our US expansion efforts with a well-known brand like True Value, and to undertake our first installation in the state of New York. Our clean and modern Platform-as-a-Service solution can be seamlessly integrated with True Value's other systems to improve operational efficiencies," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "In addition, the customization features will help the location meet their unique needs, including tailoring to customer preferences, while also eliminating manual processes for updating prices, improving operational efficiencies and modernizing the entire location to align with the new store's streamlined aesthetics."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076 | [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]

