Danavation Technologies Announces Expansion into Healthcare with Pilot Launch of Digital Smart Labels™ for The Ensign Group

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce the signing of a software and purchasing agreement for Danavation's Digital Smart LabelsTM with The Ensign Group, Inc. ("Ensign"), marking the Company's first installation in the healthcare sector. Through independent operating subsidiaries, Ensign has a total of 232 healthcare facilities providing a broad spectrum of skilled nursing, assisted living and other rehabilitative and healthcare services across the United States, and will be commencing a pilot launch of Danavation's platform which supports the Company's strategy to expand beyond its retail foundation.

The pilot launch will be at an Ensign-affiliated interim care home located in San Diego, California, with installation to commence during Q2 2021. By implementing the Company's Digital Smart LabelsTM model, with custom face plates and mounting brackets, Ensign will be able to effectively digitize the patient and caregiver experience. Danavation's Digital Smart LabelsTM offer a secure and innovative solution for healthcare and long-term care facilities to safely store, display and access information. With the click of a button, medical professionals can easily update and retrieve patient data, such as life-threatening allergies, dietary requirements and other critical information in real time — with peace of mind knowing it will always be accurate.

Ensign's subsidiaries provide a broad range of healthcare services at multiple locations across the U.S., including in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. Several other post-acute-related services, including mobile x-ray, lab, non-emergency transportation services and other consulting services are offered across several states by Ensign's new business venture operating subsidiaries.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ensign to the Danavation family of customers and announce this pivotal milestone of expanding into the North American healthcare sector. Building on our continued momentum with retail clients, we are now broadening our reach to target markets where there is a need to seamlessly and accurately update critical data in order to capture efficiencies and ultimately, enhance the delivery of client care," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Our Digital Smart LabelsTM offer an efficient and secure transition to digitizing patient care, allowing for the optimization of integral operations while improving the overall patient experience. As the global digital health market continues to expand, our pilot with Ensign ensures we are well positioned to capitalize on this important strategic opportunity."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-231-4372, [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]

