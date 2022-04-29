Danavation Technologies Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Nazareth as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective May 2, 2022.

Mr. Nazareth brings with him over eight years of finance experience in positions ranging from Finance Manager to Chief Financial Officer. He is a co-founder and principal at Jaeger Financial LLP, a Toronto-based firm focused on providing fractional CFO services and financial compliance consulting at a high quality and on a cost efficient basis. Kyle brings a proven track record in the CFO role providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to clients in high-growth sectors. He is a CA, CPA and holds a BBA degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University. Mr. Nazareth assumes the role from Mr. Mike Emslie, who had served as the Company's CFO since July, 2021.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kyle to the Danavation team at a pivotal time in our life-cycle with an expanding client portfolio and growing geographic footprint. His knowledge, expertise and hands-on CFO experience will be instrumental in taking us through the next phase of our growth strategy," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "On behalf of Danavation and our Board of Directors, we appreciate Mike's support to date and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076, [email protected]; Investor Relations - United States: Trevor Brucato, Managing Director, RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC, New York, NY & Stamford, CT, [email protected] | www.rbmilestone.com; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes, Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]