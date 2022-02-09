Danavation Announces Strategic Partnership with US-Based Profile Systems Design Group for the Marketing of Digital Smart Labels™

Danavation enters into strategic partnership with Profile Systems Design Group, Inc. ("PSDG"), an established provider of Point-of-Sale ("POS") systems across the US

Danavation's Digital Smart Labels ™ will be marketed to hardware store clients that are managed by PSDG and running their POS systems

Digital Smart Labels™ test installations planned for up to four demonstration centres

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today announced a strategic partnership with Profile Systems Design Group, Inc. ("PSDG"), provider of the TransActPOS software, for the marketing and promotion of our Digital Smart Labels™ ("DSLs") and innovative Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution. Under this agreement, PSDG has committed to install Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ into an initial demonstration location centre, with plans to move to four test locations before the end of July, 2022, assuming success with the first.

PSDG currently manages and runs its TransActPOS software for a total of 274 hardware stores, including select True Value and Do it Best locations. Through this partnership, PSDG intends to broadly market and showcase Danavation's solutions to its wide-ranging group of retail customers. Thanks to vendor collaboration, customers of PSDG are afforded the ability to access and gain exposure to new features and other exciting developments before other stores.

"Becoming a partner to Profile Systems Design Group will streamline our ability to offer Digital Smart Labels™ and our platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution to an entirely new market of hardware stores in the US, while affording us a significant competitive advantage," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Not only are we being positioned in front of 274 potential new customers, but we will also be installing our solution into the first of four demonstration centres for PDSG. As we continue building on our US expansion, we are very pleased to have such a strong and aligned partner."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website . As well, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, potential roll outs of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-705-5076, [email protected]; Investor Relations - United States, Trevor Brucato, Managing Director, RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC, New York, NY & Stamford, CT, [email protected], www.rbmilestone.com; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]