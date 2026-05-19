Dan Keene appointed CEO of Alberta iGaming Corporation

EDMONTON, AB, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Dan Keene, who served as the interim CEO of the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC), has been appointed to the role permanently, effective April 21, 2026. Under his leadership, AiGC will launch Alberta's regulated iGaming market on July 13. Keene has played a pivotal role in shaping the province's gaming landscape, both through his work standing up AiGC and in his previous roles at the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

Dan Keene, CEO AiGC (CNW Group/Alberta iGaming Corporation)

"Dan brings deep operational experience and a strong track record in gaming and market development. His leadership will be essential as the Alberta iGaming Corporation prepares for launch and delivers a regulated market built on social responsibility and player protection."

Sanjeev Kad, Board Chair, Alberta iGaming Corporation

About Dan Keene

Serving as Vice-President, Gaming at AGLC since July 2022, Keene overseen a broad portfolio, including gaming retail services, technical operations, compliance, online gambling , player loyalty, supply chain, electronic gaming, and product development across Alberta. He has been instrumental in advancing consumer-focused initiatives. He co-led the creation of Winner's Edge, Alberta's first province-wide casino loyalty program, and guided the operations of PlayAlberta.ca, currently, the province's only regulated online gambling platform.

, player loyalty, supply chain, electronic gaming, and product development across Alberta. He has been instrumental in advancing consumer-focused initiatives. He co-led the creation of Winner's Edge, Alberta's first province-wide loyalty program, and guided the operations of PlayAlberta.ca, currently, the province's only regulated online platform. Previously, Keene worked at AGLC as Manager, Casino Products. In this role, he led a team of specialists responsible for selecting slot games and terminals for Alberta's 30 casinos and 750 VLT locations.

Products. In this role, he led a team of specialists responsible for selecting slot games and terminals for Alberta's 30 and 750 VLT locations. Before joining AGLC, he completed successful tenures with Molson Breweries and Century Casinos Inc.

Quick facts

The launch of Alberta's private, regulated iGaming market will permit private iGaming operators to participate in a controlled and regulated iGaming environment.

AiGC will oversee the conduct and management of the iGaming market and will enter into operating agreements with approved iGaming operators.

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SOURCE Alberta iGaming Corporation

Media inquiries: Tracey Stephen, Senior Manager, Communications & Marketing, [email protected]