Damon Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $16.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Damon Inc. (NASDAQ: DMN) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, data intelligence and strategic partnerships, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 126,900,000 units at a public offering price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 19,035,000 ordinary shares and 19,035,000 Series A warrants to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Each Series A Warrant will expire two and one-half (2.5) years from the issuance, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance at an initial exercise price of $0.195 per common share, subject to adjustment on the First Reset Date and the Second Reset Date (as defined in the warrants) and subject to a floor price therein. The warrants may also be exercised on an alternative cashless basis pursuant to which the holder may exchange each warrant for 2.5 ordinary shares.

Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $16.5 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development, as well as marketing and sales of our products. The offering is expected to close on March 21, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-runner in connection with the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-285872) was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2025 and a registration statement on Form S-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 was filed with the SEC and became effective upon filing on March 20, 2025 (together, the "registration statement"). A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Damon Inc.

Damon Inc. is a designer and developer of personal mobility products and technology solutions that integrate AI-driven safety systems, smart electrification, and user-driven design to revolutionize sustainable transportation. Operating across four potential revenue verticals - Data Intelligence & Services, Engineering Services, Personal Mobility Products, and Special Projects – Damon believes it is positioned to capture a significant share of the $40B global electric two-wheeler market by 20301. The company distinguishes itself through its integrated ecosystem approach, combining advanced data analytics, engineering expertise, and strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Damon emphasizes accessible mobility solutions while leveraging its proprietary AI-driven safety systems and intelligent energy management technology to deliver superior performance and operational efficiency in the urban and business mobility space. For more information, please visit damon.com.

1 Source McKinsey Report on Micromobility (2022)

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our strategic initiatives, revenue expansion plans, business model evolution, and expected efficiency improvements and growth. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including the general business and economic conditions of the industries and countries in which Damon operates, and general market conditions. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause the actual results of Damon to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to satisfy closing conditions for the offering, our history of losses, our ability to implement our growth strategy and achieve profitability, our limited operating history with recent acquisitions, our ability to obtain adequate financing as needed, our ability to continue as a going concern, our status as a foreign private issuer, our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, customer demand for or acceptance of our products and services, the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies, and pricing, emerging competition and rapidly advancing technology that may outpace our own, our ability to manufacture or distribute products and secure strategic supply and manufacturing arrangements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, impact of any changes in existing or future regulatory and tax regimes applying to our business, our ability to successfully consummate strategic transactions and integrate companies or technologies we acquire, our ability to attract and retain management and employees with specialized knowledge and technical skills, our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls, general economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, including but not limited to increases in inflation rates and rates of interest, supply chain challenges, increased costs for materials and labor, cybersecurity threats, and conflicts such as those in Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas, our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items, and other risk factors discussed in our periodic and current reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, events may differ materially from current expectations. Damon disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in the press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact: HaydenIR, James Carbonara, 646.755.7412, [email protected]