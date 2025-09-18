Damon I/O Positioned to Be One of the First Personal Mobility Platforms to Offer End-to-End Encrypted Telematics

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Damon Inc. (OTCID: DMNIF) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, today announced that its Damon I/O platform is positioned to become one of the first in the personal mobility sector to adopt end-to-end encryption for all telematics data, both in transit and at rest. This move is designed to ensure that all ride logs, location histories, diagnostics, and user profiles are fully encrypted from the edge device to the cloud server, which enhances cybersecurity protections for this sensitive data.

Security of our customer's data is a priority for Damon. The company is not only focused on securing data against today's cybersecurity threats but is also preparing for the next era of cyber threats by working towards enhancing our defenses to prepare for quantum computing. This includes getting ready to defend against advanced cryptographic methods and increased malware threats that will be supercharged with quantum computing capabilities. This means Damon I/O is addressing the cybersecurity concerns of today AND tomorrow.

"Connected doesn't have to mean compromising," said Dom Kwong, CEO of Damon Inc. "By building for a post-quantum future today, we're ready to continue protecting our riders' data as much as possible for decades to come, giving them the confidence to embrace connected personal mobility vehicles without fear."

In addition to these advanced security measures, Damon I/O is expected to comply with major global privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) in the United States. The company is also working towards compliance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) in Canada. This commitment will help ensure that both individual riders and OEM partners can benefit from the highest standards of data protection.

We aim to include these industry-leading security and compliance standards in all Damon personal mobility vehicles and offer them to OEM partners through the white-label Damon I/O platform. Damon believes this can allow other manufacturers to rapidly deploy advanced, secure, and compliant connected experiences for their own customers.

About Damon

Damon Inc. is a designer and developer of personal mobility products and technology solutions that integrate AI-enabled safety systems, smart electrification, and user-driven design to revolutionize sustainable transportation. Operating across four potential revenue verticals - Data Intelligence & Services, Engineering Services, Personal Mobility Products, and Special Projects – Damon believes it is positioned to capture a significant share of the $127B global two-wheeler market1. The company distinguishes itself through its integrated ecosystem approach, combining advanced data analytics and engineering expertise, while seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Damon emphasizes accessible mobility solutions while leveraging its proprietary AI-enabled safety systems and intelligent energy management technology to deliver superior performance and operational efficiency in the urban and business mobility space. For more information, please visit damon.com.

1 Source Fortune Business Insights (2025)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, including any materials referenced herein, contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect current expectations and projections of Damon Inc. ("Damon") about its future development. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "can," "may," "will," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "consider," "expect," "anticipate," and "opportunities" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected data security and compliance benefits of the Damon I/O platform. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, not guarantees of Damon's future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause Damon's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is intended with respect to anticipated future results, or that estimates, or projections will be sustained.

In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including the general business and economic conditions of the industries and countries in which Damon operates, and general market conditions. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause the actual results of Damon to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our history of losses, our ability to implement our growth strategy, generate revenue and achieve profitability, our limited operating history with recent acquisitions, our ability to obtain adequate financing as needed, our ability to continue as a going concern, our status as a foreign private issuer, impact of our recent delisting from Nasdaq, our ability to establish and sustain an active trading market on an over-the-counter market maintained by OTC Markets Group Inc., customer demand for or acceptance of our products and services, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies, and pricing, emerging competition and rapidly advancing technology that may outpace our own, our ability to manufacture or distribute products and services and secure strategic supply, manufacturing, licensing and distribution arrangements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to protect user data and user information, impact of any changes in existing or future regulatory and tax regimes applying to our business, our ability to successfully consummate strategic transactions and integrate companies or technologies we acquire, our ability to attract and retain management and employees with specialized knowledge and technical skills, our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls, general economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, including but not limited to escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the United States and other countries, increases in inflation rates and rates of interest, supply chain challenges, increased costs for materials and labor, cybersecurity threats, and conflicts such as those in Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Hamas and Iran, our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items, and other risk factors discussed in our periodic and current reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, events may differ materially from current expectations. Damon disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in the press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

