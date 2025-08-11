DAITY Selected by International Airlines Group (IAG) for Industry-Leading Accelerator Programme

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - DAITY , a Canadian AI innovator redefining enterprise intelligence, is proud to announce its selection for the 2025 IAGi Accelerator —the flagship innovation programme from International Airlines Group (IAG). As one of 29 dynamic start-ups chosen for the programme's largest cohort to date, DAITY will collaborate with IAG and its world-renowned airlines to test and validate AI-driven insights in aviation risk management.

Why DAITY?

With flights operating to 91 countries and thousands of suppliers and partners, IAG is interested in understanding how DAITY can enhance risk management processes. DAITY stood out for its ability to:

Unify fragmented and proxy data from diverse sources—internal and external—giving a single view of potential critical risk factors.

from diverse sources—internal and external—giving a single view of potential critical risk factors. Accelerate insight generation with AI-powered analytics, enabling rapid, informed responses to emerging risks and opportunities.

with AI-powered analytics, enabling rapid, informed responses to emerging risks and opportunities. Seamlessly integrate with enterprise workflows, so teams can make smarter decisions without disrupting established processes.

Innovation, Impact, and Ease of Adoption

DAITY was selected for its practical approach to AI: turning complex, siloed data into usable, actionable intelligence—quickly and securely. Unlike traditional platforms, DAITY's solution is designed to be deployed in days, not months, and adapts to the unique needs of large, multi-national organizations like IAG.

"Our mission at DAITY is to make enterprise AI simple, secure, and truly impactful," said Sanjay Lashand, Founder of DAITY. "Being chosen by IAG—an innovation leader in global aviation—is a testament to our vision and to the real-world value we deliver. We're excited to work alongside IAG's teams to demonstrate how AI can drive smarter, and faster decisions for one of the world's most complex industries."

Looking Ahead with the IAGi Accelerator

DAITY is excited to participate in the IAGi Accelerator programme, where we will have the opportunity to demonstrate how advanced AI can help address some of the aviation sector's most pressing challenges. Our engagement will focus on unlocking insights for risk management—including areas such as forced labor and modern slavery—as well as supporting operational efficiency, sustainability, and supply chain transparency.

About DAITY

DAITY delivers a next-generation AI platform for the world's most demanding enterprises. Built for privacy, speed, and ease of use, DAITY empowers organizations to harness advanced analytics, automate research, and mitigate risk—enabling responsible innovation at scale.

For more information about DAITY and our involvement in the IAGi Accelerator programme, please visit:

www.DAITY.ai

