Daily Burn and Holland America Line Form Partnership to Turn Fitness Resolutions Into Habits, Complete with Alaskan Getaway

Enter for a chance to win an Alaskan Cruise from the leader in Alaska Travel with Daily Burn's At Home fitness challenge

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Daily Burn , the leading on-demand fitness collective, and global cruise line Holland America Line have partnered to help people stick to their fitness resolutions in 2020 and beyond. To make the incentive stronger, the companies are offering the chance for two people to win a seven-day trip to Alaska through at-home fitness sweepstakes called "Exercise for Alaskan Adventure."

Research shows that less than 25 percent of people stay committed to their resolutions after 30 days and only eight percent accomplish them for the year. According to a 2009 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology1, on average, it takes 66 days to form a habit. With this in mind, Daily Burn and Holland America Line are encouraging people to take their resolutions and turn them into habits through a 66-day fitness challenge through Daily Burn's on-demand, all-encompassing At Home membership. The winners will also receive year-long subscriptions to Daily Burn's At Home, Yoga, HIIT and Running memberships for them and a guest.

"We're thrilled to work with Holland America Line to help encourage anyone from fitness beginners to longtime Daily Burn members to meet their goals in the new year," said Tricia Han, CEO of Daily Burn. "Daily Burn believes in celebrating the small, everyday victories - from choosing to take the stairs to making time for a fitness class - so we're pleased to be able to offer this experience to anyone who is ready to get moving."

"Holland America Line is the leader in Alaska cruising and there's few things more inspiring than the jaw-dropping scenery and majestic glaciers and wildlife of Alaska," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "We're proud to offer Daily Burn members an Alaskan cruise prize to help motivate them to start the new year off right. Our award-winning premium cruise ships offer healthy gourmet dining, a full gym and exercise classes, and a pampering spa to relax in. While in port in Alaska guests can choose from a wide variety of activities, zip-lining to kayaking, and hiking to authentic local food and wine experiences and much more."

Here's how the sweepstakes works:

Visit splash page here : All new and existing Daily Burn members can earn one entry into the sweepstakes by completing the entry form. Then download the free Daily Burn At Home app .

All new and existing Daily Burn members can earn one entry into the sweepstakes by completing the entry form. Then download the free . Earn bonus entries by working out and sharing your progress on social media: Each time you work out using the Daily Burn At Home app, you're receiving additional sweepstakes entries, up to three workouts per day. Participants can also share their excitement for the sweepstakes by posting a photo of themselves on a Holland America Line cruise or exercising on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DailyBurnCruiseSweepstakes for one additional entry per day per platform.

Each time you work out using the Daily Burn At Home app, you're receiving additional sweepstakes entries, up to three workouts per day. Participants can also share their excitement for the sweepstakes by posting a photo of themselves on a Holland America Line cruise or exercising on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DailyBurnCruiseSweepstakes for one additional entry per day per platform. Follow Daily Burn: Participants who are looking for a way to gain an additional entry can follow @DailyBurn on Instagram and Twitter .

Participants who are looking for a way to gain an additional entry can follow @DailyBurn on and . For full sweepstakes rules, please see here .

The winners will be randomly selected and featured on Daily Burn social channels in early April.

For more information on Daily Burn and Holland America Line visit www.dailyburn.com and https://www.hollandamerica.com/ .

Lally, P., van Jaarsveld, C.H.M., Potts, H.W.W. and Wardle, J. (2010), How are habits formed: Modelling habit formation in the real world. Eur. J. Soc. Psychol., 40: 998-1009. doi: 10.1002/ejsp.674

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter sweepstakes by 3/27/20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Prize winners must travel before November 15, 2020. Transportation to and from port city not included in Prize. See Official Rules for full details including eligibility, bonus entries, odds, prize descriptions & limitations. Void where prohibited.

About Daily Burn

Founded in 2007, Daily Burn is a membership-based fitness collective that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. The company is continually evolving its offerings to provide new challenges curated for the community and currently offers four types of memberships to get people moving: At Home, HIIT, Yoga, and Running. These offerings are curated for members to discover the perfect workout for their goals and fitness level. Daily Burn is headquartered in New York and a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.dailyburn.com .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages ; and popular sailings to the Caribbean , Alaska , Mexico , Canada & New England , Europe and the Panama Canal . The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018, and the third Pinnacle Class ship, Ryndam , will be delivered in 2021.

Contact Us

Daily Burn PR

Erika Janis Morgan

956-466-5703

[email protected]

Holland America Line

Sally Andrews

800-637-5029

[email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

