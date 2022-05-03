Dagmar Construction, A Wholly-owned Subsidiary Of Bird Construction Inc., Awarded $62 Million Contract By Metrolinx

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dagmar Construction ("Dagmar"), has been awarded a contract for Railway Track, Signal and Station works by Metrolinx for the Kitchener GO Corridor Expansion project. The contract value is approximately $62 million.

Dagmar, acquired by Bird in September 2021, is a high-performing Ontario-based construction company with extensive experience across key civil infrastructure sub-sectors including rail, road, bridge, sewer and water, and select commercial-institutional sites. Through its exceptional project delivery and a continued focus on innovation over the past 80 years, Dagmar has earned a strong reputation in the industry and developed a niche for delivery of complex and specialized civil infrastructure projects for both private and public owners across Ontario.

This work is the first step, in a series of infrastructure upgrades planned as part of the Kitchener GO expansion program, which will transform the line and bring increased two-way all-day service and better connectivity to the larger GO Transit network.

"We are proud to be selected to support the delivery of this important infrastructure project for Metrolinx. Dagmar's execution experience for specialized projects, including a sizeable portfolio of past projects with this client, creates a significant long-term opportunity to benefit from the pipeline of rail projects in Ontario, the largest civil infrastructure market in Canada," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

