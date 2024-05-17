D2L Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO , May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, today announced that John Baker, Founder & CEO, and Josh Huff, CFO, will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Software Conference – May 29-30, 2024 in Newport , California

in , RBC Canadian TIMT Symposium – June 17, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario

in Stifel Summer Solstice Conference – June 24-26, 2024 in Muskoka, Ontario

For access to the presentations and webcasts for these events (where relevant), please use the Events & Presentations section on D2L's investor relations website at [email protected].

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 347-8954